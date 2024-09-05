Locavore Fall Harvest Feast

Join Central Oregon Locavore for our upcoming Sixth Annual Fall Harvest Feast & Fundraiser… if you dare! Save the date for this Halloween-themed masquerade taking place at the enchanting Hanai Community Center in Bend on Friday, October 25. From costume contests, silent and live auctions featuring locally sourced crafts and concoctions, to a hidden speakeasy, tarot readings and mysterious brews at the Green Witch’s Tea Parlor, this harvest party is going to be a thrilling evening filled with mystery, magic, and mouthwatering delights. Wear your most creative disguises, and come prepared to eat to your heart’s content!

The culinary highlight of the evening will be a multi-course, farm-fresh meal crafted from the finest local produce and high-quality meats sourced from Well Rooted Farms. Renowned local chefs Dana Cress from McMenamin’s and Jackson Higdon from Luckey’s Woodsman will work their culinary magic to deliver a supernatural dining experience, celebrating the rich seasonal bounty of Central Oregon.

Locavore is seeking sponsors to help make this spectacular event a reality. By supporting the Fall Harvest Feast, sponsors will contribute to our mission of enhancing local food security and promoting sustainable farming practices for the benefit of our health and an ecologically stable environment. Interested sponsors can choose from four sponsorship tiers by visiting this link.

We invite farmers, ranchers, food makers, artisans, and crafters to contribute items and/or services for our silent and live auctions, showcasing the very best of Central Oregon for a worthy cause. We are also calling upon our local bakeries and restaurants to donate a wicked assortment of desserts for our famous Dessert Dash! If you are interested in donating to this lively celebration of food and community, fill out this form here. All donations to Locavore are tax-deductible.

Don’t miss out on this hauntingly good time. Reserve your seat now for an extraterrestrial experience! Tickets are now available here.

For more information, head to centraloregonlocavore.org/fall-harvest-feast.

About Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit:

We are a 501c3 nonprofit indoor farmers’ market featuring local produce, meats, dairy, grains, honey, bread, eggs, skincare, crafts and more. Features both Organic-certified and organically grown, non-certified items. Offers the largest selection of locally raised, grass-fed, antibiotic and added-hormone free meats in Oregon. Accepts SNAP/EBT, Oregon Farm Direct vouchers, and Double Up Food Bucks. Items are sourced from the nearest sustainable and environmentally minded source. Manages 5 educational programs inspiring further community involvement in local food.

centraloregonlocavore.org