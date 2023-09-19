Locavore Meet Your Farmer September 30 at Worthy

Central Oregon Locavore nonprofit is delighted to announce the first of their fall/winter dinner. Meet Your Farmer Dinners are a series of experiential dining experiences that pair the farmers and chefs of rotating local restaurants. The chosen chef prepares the meal using as many of the featured farmer’s products as possible, supplemented by other local ingredients. Diners are treated to a presentation from the featured farmer about his or her farm and the products that were used during the lovingly prepared meal. This program builds farm-to-chef relationships.

On September 30 Worthy Brewing and Chef Jared will be preparing a five-course meal highlighting the products of Stephanie and Jack Samples of Beef Barn of Bend. Jack and Stephanie are true career cattle ranchers, and have a ranch just east of Bend. They will tell you their story while you sit back and enjoy a wonderful dinner. The meal will also feature produce from Worthy’s own Worthy Gardens. Talk about farm to place, the distance between garden and your plate is literally less than 50 feet!

Tickets are available HERE, on the Locavore Website under “Events” or bit.ly/3RgaHQh.

A portion of the proceeds benefit Central Oregon Locavore nonprofit and Locavore members receive a discount.

About Worthy Brewing:

We are driven to challenge the status quo, continually striving for the highest quality craft beers and guest experiences. Worthy Brewing prioritizes education, community, sustainable operations, and responsible innovation. As a solar-powered brewery, we put into practice as many sustainable initiatives as possible to steward the environment. We recognize and understand our influence as a local business and always look to do what’s right for the community.

About Beef Barn:

Owned by Jack and Stephanie Samples, Beef Barn is a local ranching operation featuring 100 percent grass-fed, hormone-free, USDA organic beef. Jack and Stephanie both come from a long line of ranchers.

About Locavore:

Central Oregon Locavore nonprofit was founded in 2009 and has since grown to include six educational programs and a seven-day-a-week indoor farmers market. The non-profit’s mission is to support local food and local farmers for the health and benefit of the individual, our community, society and the planet.

