Love is in the Air… (and the Music!) Valentine’s Day Concert with the Aviara Trio

(Aviara Trio | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

The Aviara Trio will be featured in the High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) Concert Series at the Tower Theatre for a special Valentine’s Day performance this week. Concert-goers will receive a rose and custom treat from Goody’s Chocolates. This concert is brought to you by the Pine Tavern Restaurant. The program features works inspired by love and romance, including Morricone Cinema Paradiso, Rachmaninov Vocalise and Brahms Piano Trio No.1.

“The Aviara Trio has made several appearances in the HDCM Concert Series over the years, and we enjoy bringing them back by popular demand”, states HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “They have a special program of popular and classic works that will be sure to please.”

This exciting ensemble has made an indelible impression on the musical landscape of Southern California for the past decade. Most recently, the trio was honored to perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Celebrate LA, Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 100-year anniversary celebration. Members of the trio have been Grand Prize Winners in the Coleman National Chamber Music Competition, Finalists in the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition and Concert Artist’s Guild Auditions, winners of the D’angelo International Piano Competition and the La Jolla Young Artists Competition.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its sixteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available online at highdesertchambermusic.com

HDCM 2023-2024 title sponsors include German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Three Graces & Co., Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio. Additional support provided by Creative Images of Life and TDS.

General Admission — $58, Child/Student Tickets — $15

Tower Theatre — 835 NW Wall St., Bend, OR 97703

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)