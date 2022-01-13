Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Law Firm Announces New Partners, New Attorneys & New Name

Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, formerly Lynch Conger LLP, announces that the firm has changed its name, acknowledging the significant, ongoing contribution of managing partner Lori Murphy and the return of founding partner Michael McLane. The firm also recently added Jeff Patterson as a partner, and Jennilyn Aston as “of counsel.” The firm now has 11 attorneys and 20 total staff members across offices in Bend and Portland, and will be known as Lynch Murphy McLane LLP.

Patterson and Aston joined the firm in late 2021 and bring a depth of experience in complex estate and business succession planning, administration, real estate, business, energy and technology transactions. Jill Gibson was named partner earlier in 2021 after several years as “of counsel” with an impressive track record in winning cases and key settlements for her clients.

“I am extraordinarily pleased to have Jill as a partner, and for Jeff and Jennilyn to join us as the firm continues to grow,” said Greg Lynch, one of the firm’s founding partners. “Our mission is to advocate, protect and enforce the rights of businesses and individuals as they navigate the changing legal landscape and challenges that arise.”

Murphy is the firm’s managing partner. Murphy is a founding partner with the firm and focuses her practice on “dirt and death law:” estate planning, including individual and business succession planning, estate administration, trust administration and land use.

Another founding partner, McLane returns to Lynch Murphy McLane and his litigation and public affairs practice after serving two and a half years as a circuit court judge in Crook and Jefferson Counties. Prior to being a judge, McLane served as a State Representative for Central Oregon in the Oregon Legislature for nine years, six of which were as the House Minority Leader. With over 30 years of experience as an attorney, McLane has won many high-profile cases in state and federal court.

New partner Gibson represents clients in state and federal courts in matters involving business disputes, constitutional rights, elections, government law and nonprofit law. Working from both the Bend and Portland offices, she frequently advises organizations and businesses regarding election and campaign matters. Gibson has written numerous complex initiatives regarding labor laws, taxes and natural resources. She also has extensive experience in litigating an initiative’s ballot title and constitutionality.

Patterson joins the firm in the Bend office as a partner and has practiced estate planning law in Oregon for over 17 years. Since receiving his LL.M. in taxation in 2010, he offers extensive expertise in advanced estate and gift tax planning, including various charitable giving strategies, advanced estate and gift tax structures, succession planning and is an advisor to several local nonprofit boards, including the KIDS Center and the Guardian Group.

Aston joins Lynch Murphy McLane’s Bend office with expertise focused on business and real estate transactions, real estate development, business organizations and corporate governance, intellectual property and technology-related agreements and state and federal trademark work. She has a broad range of experience advising businesses, property owners and individuals from a number of different industries, including real estate investors and developers, renewable energy, manufacturing, medical and dental practices, technology and software and education.

About Lynch Murphy McLane LLP

Lynch Murphy McLane LLP is an Oregon-based law firm that represents clients in the areas of business, employment, nonprofit organizations, real estate & land use, political and school law and trusts, estates and probate. The Bend and Portland, Oregon attorneys at Lynch Murphy McLane bring exceptional legal skills to the advancement of their clients’ interests.

