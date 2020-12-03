M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust Distributes Nearly $700,000 in Wildfire Relief Funding

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust will contribute $680,000 to 12 nonprofits in Oregon and Washington serving individuals and families impacted by the deadly wildfires that swept through the region earlier this year. The funding decision was made at the nonprofit foundation’s most recent board meeting, and recipients were told of the contributions in the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We all know that 2020 has been an exceptionally hard year for so many in our region. To then see entire communities that we love be ravaged by once-in-a-century fires is heartbreaking,” said Steve Moore, executive director, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. “We also know that a years-long rebuilding process is just now getting underway. We are grateful to play a small role in supporting the organizations on the ground in these communities as they seek to help individuals and families begin anew.”

According to reports, the 2020 wildfire season was one of the most destructive in history throughout the Western United States. In total, 11 people were killed in Oregon as flames destroyed more than one million acres of land and thousands of homes and buildings. Similarly, the state of Washington saw more individual fires in one season than ever before as more than 713,000 acres burned, taking one life.

As rebuilding efforts begin, nonprofit organizations are working tirelessly to help address the needs of families and communities as they seek to navigate a season made all the more challenging against the complex backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. To support those serving this critical need, Emergency Fire Relief and Rebuilding Support* contributions will be made by the Trust to the following organizations:

Salvation Army, Cascade Division

Catholic Charities of Oregon

American Red Cross of Northwest Oregon

Northwest Division of Salvation Army

Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington

American Red Cross Northwest Region

Community Foundation of North Central Washington

United Way of Jackson County

Greater Douglas United Way (Douglas County)

Klamath Community Foundation

Teresa McCormick Center, Medford

Northwest Relief Fund of the National Christian Foundation

These donations are the second collection of emergency contributions made by the Murdock Trust this year. In addition to the Murdock Trust’s ongoing Strategic Project and Initiative Grants programs, which are awarded quarterly and have proceeded as planned through the year, the foundation has also awarded more than $15 million in emergency grants to nonprofits serving community needs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so grateful for all of the organizations, agencies, business partners, school districts, faith communities and individual volunteers who sprang into action to serve the immediate needs of those affected, first by the COVID-19 pandemic and then by these fires,” said Moore. “We are grateful to play a small role in supporting these groups in these first moments of recovery, and we stand ready to continue to help strengthen and build the capacity of these groups and other nonprofits serving the diverse needs of our region during these unprecedented times.”

* Due to capacity, distributions through this program are made by invitation only. Nonprofits that serve the Pacific Northwest community and are interested in pursuing a grant with the Murdock Trust are encouraged to review and consider a Strategic Project or Initiative Grant. For more information and funding criteria, please visit our website: murdocktrust.org/grant-opportunities.

