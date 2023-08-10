Madras Embraces Community

(Photo courtesy of Latino Community Association)

Latinos in Madras Embrace Health & Working for Change in Their Community

At least 37 people spent a Saturday in Madras learning how to become leaders and agents for change, so they could help build a strong and healthy rural community. Latino Community Association (LCA) and the Ford Family Foundation hosted the Abrazando Comunidades (Embracing Communities) workshop on July 8 at the Jefferson County Health Department.

Family counselor Carmen Ortiz emphasized that leadership begins with caring for your own physical and mental health and the health of your family and community. She led participants through a Dare to Dream workshop to learn how to overcome obstacles and barriers and pursue goals in a healthy manner.

The training “improves one’s well-being while empowering the community to encourage others to have better lifestyles,” said Ofelia Figueroa, client services coordinator in the LCA Madras office.

latinocommunityassociation.org