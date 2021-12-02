Make a Donation to VIM in December & Be Entered to Win Prizes

(Photo courtesy of Volunteers in Medicine)

Make a donation to Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) and help support Central Oregon’s medically uninsured. Every donation in December will be entered to win. The drawing will take place on Monday, January 10. Winners will be contacted via phone.

Up to $25

VIM Mug + $10 gift card to Poke Row

$26 to $50

24-hour mountain bike rental from Pine Mountain Sports

$51 to $75

2019 Bledsoe Family Winery Healy Rose + $5 gift card to Poke Row

$76 to $100

One winter single-day ticket to Mount Bachelor

$101 to $250

$20 gift card to 5-Fusion + 2016 Maragas Winery Legal Zin + Maragas Winery Tasting for two

$251 to $500

$10 gift card to Poke Row + $50 gift card to 5-Fusion + Limited Edition 40 oz yellow Hydroflask + Women’s small hooded, long-sleeve gray shirt from Under Armour

$501 to $999

$50 gift card to 5-Fusion + $100 gift card to Sunriver Brewing + Black 32oz Hydroflask + 20 Liter insulated Hydroflask tote

$1000+

Two winter single-day tickets to Mount Bachelor + $50 gift card to 5-Fusion + Blue 20 oz Hydroflask + $25 gift card to Poke Row

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) is a nonprofit clinic in Bend that provides free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults from working families in Central Oregon. Our mission is “to improve the health and wellness of the medically uninsured or critically underserved through the engagement of professionals, community partners, and dedicated volunteers.” VIM is the only clinic in Central Oregon that cares for the uninsured without charge. Patients receive primary and specialty medical care, medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, medical tests, and education programs. All care is provided through medical and support volunteers.

vim-cascades.org