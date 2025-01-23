Master Leadership & Time Management

Leadership Lab@COCC: Growing Great Leaders
Leadership Lab@COCC is a six-topic leadership development experience incorporating many modes of learning to grow the habits successful leaders need in today’s workplace. Attend interactive sessions to gain practical skills you can apply as a leader of your team.
Topics include:
- Emotional Intelligence — February 6
- Accountability & Delegation — February 20
- Coaching & Feedback Techniques — March 6
- Working with Difficult People — March 20
- Performance Management — April 3
- Team Building to Retain Your Talent — April 17
Thursdays, February 6 through April 17
1-5pm; $175 each
COCC Bend Campus
Register for one or all topics (Registration deadline for the entire series is 1/30/25)
Instructor: Michael Cieri
Brain-Based Time Managment
Transform your approach to time management with this engaging course. Learn how to optimize your brain for efficiency, effective planning, and reduced stress. Imagine confidently completing every task, equipped with concrete tools and strategies to stay on track, plan your day/week, and prioritize workload.
Monday, March 17
10am-1pm; $139
Online Zoom
Instructor: Mary Ellen Baker
Marketing Courses for Business Owners
Marketing Basics for Business Owners
Unlock the power of marketing for your business! Learn essential marketing principles and break free from misconceptions about marketing being expensive or limited to social media. Transform your marketing approach to achieve tangible results.
Thursdays, February 6 to March 6
6-9pm; $199
Online Zoom
Instructor: Sue Meyer
Marketing for Growth
Marketing creates, communicates, and delivers value to everyone impacted by a business. Unlike traditional short-term sales or advertising campaigns, Marketing for Growth is a strategy for long-term success.
Thursdays, March 20 to April 17
6-9pm; $199
Online Zoom
Instructor: Sue Meyer