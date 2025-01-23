Master Leadership & Time Management

Leadership Lab@COCC is a six-topic leadership development experience incorporating many modes of learning to grow the habits successful leaders need in today’s workplace. Attend interactive sessions to gain practical skills you can apply as a leader of your team.

Topics include:

Emotional Intelligence — February 6

Accountability & Delegation — February 20

Coaching & Feedback Techniques — March 6

Working with Difficult People — March 20

Performance Management — April 3

Team Building to Retain Your Talent — April 17

Thursdays, February 6 through April 17

1-5pm; $175 each

COCC Bend Campus

Register for one or all topics (Registration deadline for the entire series is 1/30/25)

Instructor: Michael Cieri

Transform your approach to time management with this engaging course. Learn how to optimize your brain for efficiency, effective planning, and reduced stress. Imagine confidently completing every task, equipped with concrete tools and strategies to stay on track, plan your day/week, and prioritize workload.

Monday, March 17

10am-1pm; $139

Online Zoom

Instructor: Mary Ellen Baker

Marketing Courses for Business Owners

Unlock the power of marketing for your business! Learn essential marketing principles and break free from misconceptions about marketing being expensive or limited to social media. Transform your marketing approach to achieve tangible results.

Thursdays, February 6 to March 6

6-9pm; $199

Online Zoom

Instructor: Sue Meyer

Marketing creates, communicates, and delivers value to everyone impacted by a business. Unlike traditional short-term sales or advertising campaigns, Marketing for Growth is a strategy for long-term success.

Thursdays, March 20 to April 17

6-9pm; $199

Online Zoom

Instructor: Sue Meyer

cocc.edu