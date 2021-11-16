Mayor Endicott Seeks Applications to Fill Vacant Redmond City Council Seat

The City of Redmond is currently accepting applications to fill a vacant Council seat. Councilor John Bullock resigned from the seat November 9, to accept increased responsibilities on the Southern Oregon University Board of Trustees. Since the vacancy occurred before the end of the elected term, Mayor George Endicott will select and seek City Council confirmation of a new member to finish the term, which runs through December 31, 2022. Whoever is selected will need to successfully run for the seat in the 2022 election year — if they wish to remain on City Council beyond December 31, 2022.

Redmond residents who are interested in the vacant seat can apply by downloading the application at edmondoregon.gov/government/citycouncil or may request an application by contacting the City Recorder’s Office at 541-923-7751, or email to Kelly.Morse@redmondoregon.gov.

Redmond City Council members act as the policy makers, as required by council/manager form of government set forth in the Oregon Revised Statutes. The Council provides the City Manager (the Chief Executive Officer) with policy-making guidelines and performance objectives. The organization, led by the City Manager, advances these Council Goals throughout the fiscal year.

Regular City Council meetings generally occur the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6pm. Candidates should be prepared to invest at least 20-30 hours per month to fulfill the roles and responsibilities as a City Council member. For more detail about the role of a City Councilor, please review the City Charter online at redmondoregon.gov/government/citycharter.

Applications for the vacant Council seat must be submitted by 5pm Monday, November 29, 2021.

