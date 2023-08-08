Meandering Maker Opens MM Home Co. in La Pine

Whether you are seeking furniture or decorations for your home or a gift for any occasion, be sure to visit MM Home Co. in La Pine.

The Sunriver Area Chamber and the La Pine Chamber invite you to celebrate the new business at a ribbon cutting from 12-1pm Friday, August 18 at 51470 U.S. 97, Ste. 5A in La Pine. There will be treats.

Jodi and Jeff Kerr are the owners of Meandering Maker and decided to expand into a retail store. Their store, MM Home Co., has unique home decor, gifts, antiques and more. Many of the furniture pieces were refurbished by the Kerrs or local residents in Central Oregon. The merchandise changes often, so be sure to visit to see what is new. You can also learn about the classes offered for events such as bridal showers and more through Meandering Maker.

The retail store is 12-6pm Tuesday through Saturday at 51470 U.S. 97, Ste. 5A in La Pine.

meanderingmaker.com