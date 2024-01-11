Meet These Entrepreneurs Galloping into Growth at January’s Central Oregon PubTalk

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)

Join us as we saddle up and ride into another year of exciting entrepreneur events in Central Oregon! This month Broke Supply Co., winner of Bend Outdoor Worx 2023 breakout pitch event, will introduce their brand to the PubTalk audience.

The husband and wife team is melding their passions for horses and product design to make the best equestrian gear on earth. Get your tickets to see these local entrepreneurs pitch on the PubTalk stage!

Agenda:

Community Update:

Oregon Outdoor Alliance (OOA)

Tyson Perkins, Operations Manager, OOA

Company Pitch:

Broke Supply Co.

Anne Price, Founder, Broke Supply Co.

Ryan Price, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Broke Supply Co.

Company Update:

SnoPlanks Academy

James Nicol, Founder, SnoPlanks

Todd Laurence, Business and Entrepreneurship Adjunct Faculty, OSU-Cascades

Keynote Panel:

Navigating Changing Tides in the Outdoor Industry

John Evons, Former President, Keen

Russ Hopcus, Former President, prAna

Phyllis Grove, Board Member, Outdoor Industry Association

Anne and Ryan Price founded Broke Supply Co. in 2022 after they noticed a gap in the equine market for products with function, quality and vibe. The duo pooled their resources and experiences to make the best horse and rider gear on earth.

Anne is the passion behind the brand, leading marketing, sales and customer service. She’s been enamored with horses, riding and husbandry since she was a young child. She’s dabbled in many disciplines and at the end of the day, riding in the mountains is her favorite.

Ryan is a creator. After nearly a decade of in-house design work for globally recognized brands, he started an industrial design consultancy which has been successfully operating since 2007. Over the years, Ryan has created thousands of soft good products in the action sports, outdoor, tactical, pet, medical, and now the overlanding market. He also brings an extensive network of manufacturers that have helped to make the Broke dream a reality.

Thursday, January 25

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

Get Your Tickets

edcoinfo.com