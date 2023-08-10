Meet Us at the Sisters Hometown Hang

Join us tomorrow, August 11, for the Sisters Hometown Hang — a FREE celebration of local music with performances from Skillethead, Quattlebaum, Beth Wood and Dennis McGregor, and Skybound Blue. Bring the whole family and come enjoy a fun, relaxed evening of great music!

The concert will take place at Sisters Art Works on (SAW) located at 204 W. Adams Ave. Doors open at 5pm, show starts at 6pm. No tickets necessary! Alley Dogz and Barrio will be on site selling food & beverages will be available for purchase from the SAW bar. No outside food or alcohol, please. Chairs are not provided; bring your low-back festival chairs or blankets.

SKILLETHEAD

Setting roots in the Central Oregon desert, Skillethead calls forth the best of bluegrass old and new. They ground themselves firmly in the bluegrass traditions of driving fiddle tunes, layered harmonies, and single mics, all the while weaving in inspiration and originality gleaned from genres far and wide.

QUATTLEBAUM

A Southern gent, banjo slinger, and folk singer, Austin Quattlebaum strives to bring people together and build community through his music. He tours the country picking and strumming indie-folk songs with with an infectious smile and a warm demeanor.

BETH WOOD & DENNIS McGREGOR

Sisters-based artist Beth Wood is an award-winning singer-songwriter, poet, and believer in the power of word and song. Beth has been writing, recording, touring, and teaching for twenty-five years. Wood will perform alongside Dennis McGregor, a gifted singer-songwriter, fine artist, and author of three children’s books. They enjoy blending their musical styles and making music together on the porch.

SKYBOUND BLUE

The Sisters-based duo Skybound Blue makes harmony-driven, dig-deep-and-tell-the-story-in-your-bones Americana music. Fronted by married duo Matt and Jenny Behnke, Skybound Blue delivers a musical experience that draws you in, makes your toes tap and your heart sing.

sistersfolkfest.org