Central Oregon Locavore nonprofit is delighted to announce the return of their much loved Meet Your Farmer Dinner series, which was paused in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Meet Your Farmer Dinners are a series of experiential dining experiences that pair the farmers and chefs of rotating local restaurants. The chosen chef prepares the meal using as many of the featured farmer’s products as possible, supplemented by other local ingredients. Diners are treated to a presentation from the featured farmer about his or her farm and the products that were used during the lovingly prepared meal. This program builds farm to chef relationships.

We are resuming our series with a bang and have paired Terrebone ranch, DD Ranch, with Chef Isaac Bonnaventure and team at one of Bend’s newest high end restaurants, Nome Italiano. Chef Isaac and his team have prepared a culinary masterpiece of a menu also featuring Deschutes Gourmet Mushrooms to be paired with fine wines from Richochet Wines.

Tickets are available HERE (tinyurl.com/yc5j2z9y)

A portion of the proceeds benefit Central Oregon Locavore Non Profit and Locavore members receive a discount.

About Nome Italiano:

Inspired by the classic red sauce joints that made us all fall in love with Italian cuisine. Nome, Italiano features classic dishes with a modern twist, coupled with our extensive list of Italian wines and a beautiful selection of Grappa and Amaro.

About Locavore:

Central Oregon Locavore nonprofit was founded in 2009 and has since grown to include 6 educational programs and a seven-day-a-week indoor farmers market. The non-profit’s mission is to support local food and local farmers for the health and benefit of the individual, our community, society and the planet.

centraloregonlocavore.org