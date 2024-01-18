(Photo by Jon Nelson)

Mid Oregon Free Days Return January 27

Visit the High Desert Museum during Mid Oregon Credit Union Free Family Saturdays — happening January 27 and February 24 — to experience the Museum’s latest exhibitions, dynamic wildlife encounters and more for free!

Saturday, January 27 and February 24

10-4pm

FREE Museum admission to all visitors

Prohibition Party is this Friday, January 19!

The Prohibition Party is quickly approaching! Head on down to the Museum January 19 for 1920s-era music, costumes, signature cocktails, dancing, hidden speakeasies around the Museum and more.

Attendees can also look forward to unique beverage tasting experiences with local favorites like Crux Fermentation Project and Crater Lake Spirits! This year’s celebration will examine how spirits, beer and wine were crafted “then” as a lens through which we can appreciate how alcoholic beverages are made “now” in Central Oregon.

All the while, vintage textiles, newspapers, photographs, books and more presented by the Deschutes Historical Museum will further reveal Central Oregon’s interesting and complex history during the Prohibition era.

Space is limited — get your tickets today at the link below! The Prohibition Party is a 21+ event.

Prohibition Party

Friday, January 19

6-9pm

Café open 6-8:30pm

$20, Members receive 20% discount

One Month Left to Experience Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan

The sun is setting on your chance to get behind the lens with a National Geographic explorer and photographer in Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan — closing on February 11.

The stunning exhibition, created by the National Geographic Society and the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson, Wyoming, features Donovan’s images and videos of wolves in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and on Ellesmere Island in the high Canadian Artic.

Since 2014, the National Geographic Explorer and photographer has examined the relationship between wild wolves and humans to better understand the animals, our shared history and what drives the persistent human-wolf conflict.

Exhibition Closing — Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan

Sunday, February 11

10am-4pm

Free with Museum admission

Save the Date! Museum & Me is February 1

Join us for Museum & Me — a quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual, and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours.

Explore the Museum’s newest exhibitions and revisit your favorites too. Sensory packs are available to borrow and include headphones, fidgets and more.

Museum & Me

Thursday, February 1

4-6pm

FREE for individuals, friends and family

