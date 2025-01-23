Mid Oregon Opens New Old Mill Branch

(Photo by Cascade Business News)

Mid Oregon Credit Union is excited to announce the opening of its new corporate headquarters and eighth full-service branch. Located at 557 SW Bluff Dr. in Bend’s Old Mill District, this state-of-the-art facility is designed to better serve the broader Bend community and accommodate Mid Oregon’s growing team.

“This new branch marks a significant milestone for Mid Oregon,” says Kevin Cole, president and CEO. “The mass-timber construction honors the rich history of the Old Mill and reflects our commitment in providing an exceptional experience for our members, growing community and employees.”

Mid Oregon partnered with Steele Associates Architects and SunWest Builders for the three-story, 15,945 sq. ft. The ground floor features a full-service branch, complete with drive-up teller and ATM lanes.

As part of the new facility, Mid Oregon’s executive leadership, wealth management, home loans, and several back-office departments will relocate, providing much needed space for the credit union’s growing staff of 160.

The LEED-certified green building is the first mass-timber structure in the Old Mill District. Built on the site of the former toolshed, it boasts stunning views to the west and Old Mill’s iconic smokestacks.

We are incredibly proud of this new building,” says Robert Dennis, SVP, Risk Management. “It’s a testament to our commitment to sustainability and creating a modern, inspiring workspace for our employees.”

Photos:

Old Mill Branch Now Open

Mid Oregon Team and Executives

Mid Oregon Credit Unionis a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With nearly 49,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties and nearly $759 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. Mid Oregon was named a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for 2022, 2023, and 2024. It was also ranked the #1 credit union in Oregon by Forbes for 2023 and 2024 and received the Bend Bulletin’s Best of the Best of Bend Community Choice Award in the credit union category for 2023 and 2024. For more information about its services and branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters, visit our website.

midoregon.com