Mid Oregon Receives Third Crystal Performance Award

Mid Oregon executive team poses with three Raddon Crystal Awards The credit union has received three Crystal Awards since 2020.

Mid Oregon Credit Union received a 2023 Crystal Performance Award from Raddon. Raddon presents these prestigious awards each year to the participants in their Performance Analytics program. The 22 exceptional institutions of 2023 are among the top three percent of institutions analyzed by Raddon, a Fiserv company.

Mid Oregon has received the Crystal Performance Award three times since 2020 and is ranked in the 99th percentile overall in this benchmark.

“We are proud of the effort our team puts forth every day to deliver the best service and value to Mid Oregon members,” said Kevin Cole, president and CEO of Mid Oregon. “It is only through our focus on teamwork, organizational health and community stewardship that we are able to achieve the type of performance that the Crystal Performance Award recognizes.”

“The Crystal Performance Awards are a measure of individual credit union success, and also give a holistic perspective of the entire industry,” said Bill Handel, general manager and chief economist at Raddon. “We see that even in the face of recovery from the pandemic and a whole new slate of challenges on the horizon, credit unions continue to adapt and embrace innovative ways of delivering financial services. Their commitment to delivering outstanding performance on behalf of their members is impressive, and recognizing their success is positive for Raddon and our industry.”

Each recipient credit union was selected based on an analysis of key performance metrics focused on service, member relationships, sales and financial soundness within their asset class on the Raddon Performance Index. Award recipients were honored during an invitation-only, virtual gathering for chief executives and their teams.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With more than 47,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake and North Klamath Counties and over $706 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. Mid Oregon was named a Top Workplace in Oregon and Southwest Washington for 2022 and 2023. It was also ranked the #1 credit union in Oregon by Forbes and the Best of Bend Community Choice Award in the credit union category.

Raddon, a Fiserv company, has been providing financial institutions with research-based solutions since 1983. Raddon works exclusively with financial institutions and has a unique understanding of the industry, resulting in the ability to apply practical know-how to the challenges and opportunities financial institutions face. Raddon combines best practices in research and analysis with consulting and technology solutions to help institutions achieve sustainable growth and improve financial performance.

