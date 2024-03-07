Mill Works Pub Now Open in the Old Mill District

(Photos by Gwen Shoemaker Photography)

A popular restaurant in Bend’s Old Mill District has closed, but its owners – including the executive chef – have quickly opened a new venture that reimagines a classic Bend dining experience.

Mill Works Pub began welcoming guests March 4, replacing Boxwood Kitchen on the north end of the Old Mill District. Boxwood was known for an upscale, yet casual lunch and dinner menu with a nod to southern comfort foods created by executive chef Eric Rud.

But Rud’s wife and restaurant partner, Riane Rud, said demographics and demand for the niche dining experience Boxwood offered had changed over the last five or six years. Oh, and the couple welcomed a new baby boy 15 months ago. Funny how having kids often leads to parents rethinking a lot of things.

“We just got to thinking that the places we like to go now are so approachable and casual and you know what you’re going to get,” Riane said. “So we thought — what if we just had a clean slate, what would we create and do differently?”

The answer is Mill Works Pub where the Ruds hope to become more than just another local eatery, but a gathering place where delicious food meets the warmth of community.

The pub features a new menu, of course, but also an entirely new vibe inside where patrons will be surrounded by memories of Bend’s unique past. You’ll find old photographs sourced from the Deschutes Historical Museum, vintage newspapers, antique crosscut saws.

Additionally, Bend company Chalked Creative created a gorgeous mural that showcases the brewing process and features some iconic Central Oregon locales. And yes, you’ll be able to watch big games on the pub’s new TVs.

As for the menu, Mill Works features a lot of starters and apps and will rely heavily on sandwiches made from scratch. Oh, and hand-cut fries.

“Not your average burger,” she said. “We’re excited to have a robust menu where we think pretty much everyone will find dozens of things they’ll really like.”

You’ll find, among other offerings, Baja fish tacos, pastrami pretzel sliders, an open-face prime rib sandwich, popcorn shrimp and Eric’s version of a Cobb salad.

Riane said Mill Works Pub will be very family friendly including fun water reveal pads for the kiddos and an elevated kids’ menu. They hope to incorporate wooden Montessori tabletop play stations in the future.

“It’ll be meals you’re used to seeing on a kids’ menu, but made by a chef,” she said. “Our fish sticks won’t be coming out of the freezer. It’s the same fish we’ll be using in our fish tacos. Real good, quality meals.”

Mill Works Pub also showcases Oregon beers and wines and a fun cocktail list with spinoffs of some of your favorites.

Mill Works is open daily from 11am-9pm at 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, just north of Saxon’s Fine Jewelers.

“We hope the community embraces our ideas and our concepts,” Riane said. “It was fun going back to the drawing board and we’re excited to open our doors. Nervous and excited.”

About the Old Mill District:

Celebrating 20 years as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional, and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District — the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience in the region.

oldmilldistrict.com