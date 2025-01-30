Minimize Operational Disruptions from an Encounter with ICE?

Important Information!

For businesses concerned about disruption to their normal operations due to an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, here are some resources that can help clarify the responsibilities and rights of employers and employees so as to minimize the disruption.

Employer Guidance

National Employment Law Project

ICE Worksite Raid: Employer Rights and Responsibilities

Free Workshops on Responsibilities and Rights

Happening this Saturday and Sunday

Defend Your Business

Defensa el Barrio

Oregon is a Sanctuary State

Civil Rights and Sanctuary Promise

bendchamber.org