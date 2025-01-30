Minimize Operational Disruptions from an Encounter with ICE?

Important Information!
For businesses concerned about disruption to their normal operations due to an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, here are some resources that can help clarify the responsibilities and rights of employers and employees so as to minimize the disruption.
Employer Guidance
National Employment Law Project
ICE Worksite Raid: Employer Rights and Responsibilities
Free Workshops on Responsibilities and Rights
Happening this Saturday and Sunday
Oregon is a Sanctuary State
Civil Rights and Sanctuary Promise