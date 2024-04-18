Mosaic Receives $10,000 Donation from PacificSource

Mosaic Community Health, a nonprofit community health center providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Sisters and Madras, has received a $10,000 donation from PacificSource Health Plans to support Mosaic’s inaugural fundraising luncheon. The More Than Medical Fundraising Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, May 1, from 11:30am-1pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bend.

Guests at the event will enjoy a nourishing meal while gathering with fellow supporters to learn more about Mosaic and their mission to provide trusted quality care, with compassion and support for all.

“We could not be more thankful for the individuals and companies who have pledged their support for our first-ever fundraising luncheon,” said Megan Haase, Mosaic’s chief executive officer. “We are grateful for PacificSource and their generous support of the health of our community.”

One hundred percent of the funds raised at the luncheon will be used to ensure that current and future Mosaic patients continue to have access to comprehensive care for any stage of life. Mosaic currently serves 30,000 patients across the region.

“PacificSource is honored to stand alongside our valued partner, Mosaic Community Health, in their tireless dedication to enhancing the health and wellness of the communities they serve,” said Dan Stevens, PacificSource executive vice president of Provider and Regional Partnerships. “We enthusiastically lend our support to this worthy cause and anticipate the forthcoming fundraiser to make a profound impact on expanding access to holistic care.”

To support the More than Medical Fundraising Luncheon as a Table Captain, volunteer or guest, please email: donate@mosaicmedical.org. Learn more about the event at MosaicCH.org.

About Mosaic Community Health:

Mosaic Community Health (formerly known as Mosaic Medical) is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of more than a dozen clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Community Health provides quality care for all.

MosaicCH.org