Mountain Burger to Celebrate International Mountain Biking Day

Offering Pedal-Powered Milkshakes & a New “Après Bike” Happy Hour Menu

Special menu items will be available starting Thursday, July 20

Mountain Burger , whose mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable dining, will be celebrating International Mountain Biking Day (known as Ride MTB Day ) on Thursday, July 20, with pedal-powered milkshakes and the launch of a new Après Bike Happy Hour menu.

With sustainability at the heart of Mountain Burger’s mission, the restaurant has teamed up with OSU Cascades’ Extension Service to enable guests to create their own pedal-powered milkshakes. Guests will be able to ride a stationary bike that generates the power necessary to blend their own milkshake. OSU Extension Service Nutrition Education Program works with local organizations that serve the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligible population in Deschutes County, to promote eating fruits and vegetables along with physical activity.

Mountain Burger’s new “Après Bike” menu, which will be available through Labor Day weekend, will include:

Mountain Fries ($8): Maple Bacon Sweet Potato, Whoops!, Okonoko, Kennebec

Signature Salads ($10): Red Chair Quinoa Kale, Ed’s Chopped Garden, Cool Like Summer

Mix & Match Sliders (two for $10): Mini Mountain Burger, Mini Crunchy Cauliflower

Snacks ($9-12): Chicken Digits, Crispy Onion Rings, Fried Cauliflower

Drink Specials (price varies): Brews, Vino, Cocktails, and Milkshakes

“Bend is a mountain biking mecca and with the Phil’s Trail system so close to the restaurant, we wanted to do something special for the mountain biking community,” said Chef Justin Goin. “We’re excited to be celebrating Ride MTB Day by launching this fun Après Bike menu. Riders can ride right off the trail to Mountain Burger to enjoy a burger and a cold beer.”

Pedal-powered milkshakes will be available Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22.

About Mountain Burger :

Mountain Burger, a full-service restaurant that opened in NorthWest Crossing in September 2022, is dedicated to accelerating the transition to sustainable dining by implementing eco-friendly practices at every level, from sourcing local ingredients, cooking on electric grills powered by renewable energy, and composting food waste. Mountain Burger has a goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2025 and has already implemented several strategies to reduce its carbon footprint. The menu caters to diverse dietary needs and preferences that appeal to meat eaters, vegetarians, vegans, and beyond.