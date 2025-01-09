Mountainfilm Tickets are LIVE

(Photo courtesy of The Environmental Center)

Tickets are live for our annual fundraiser, Mountainfilm on Tour! We are excited to announce that the shows will be at the Tower Theatre in Bend, on February 21 and 22, 2025! For the 22nd year, this highly anticipated program will feature inspiring documentary films about exploring cultures, preserving environments, and promoting adventure. It’s a diverse celebration of people, stories, and ideas from around the world.

We hope you’ll join us at this year’s show! We have two nights of films and each night will feature different films. Check out the films on our website here!

Friday, February 21 | 7pm | Tower Theatre (doors open at 6pm)

Saturday, February 22 | 7pm | Tower Theatre (doors open at 6pm)

Tickets for Friday and Saturday night can be found on Tower Theatre’s website. Get your ticket before they sell out!

P.S. Invite friends and family too!

envirocenter.org