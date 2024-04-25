MountainStar Invites You to Walk with a Child on April 30

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (MountainStar), a nonprofit that has been dedicated to child abuse since 2001, will hold its first inaugural Walk with a Child happy hour event on Tuesday, April 30, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bend. At the event, MountainStar will showcase their impactful work and amazing staff, highlighting the positive influence they have on children and families in our community.

The event is scheduled for 5:30-6:30pm, and it is FREE to attend. Proceeds to benefit child abuse prevention services for Central Oregon babies and toddlers.

MountainStar will take guests on a journey, highlighting the multitude of stressors faced by vulnerable children and their families in Central Oregon. Through a variety of exhibits, guests will gain an intimate understanding of the way chaotic home environments impact a child, the ripple effects felt through adulthood, and the greater implications for our community.

MountainStar continues its commitment to raising awareness about the factors contributing to child abuse and neglect. By sharing real family stories, they emphasize the necessity of their services and the profound difference they make in the lives of children and families. They spark important discussions about early childhood adversity and the significance of fostering resilience within our community. Moreover, they emphasize the crucial role of early intervention and the importance of investing in the well-being of our community’s youngest members to promote healthy outcomes for entire families. At Walk with a Child, MountainStar looks forward to exploring these vital themes and encourages attendees to engage and learn at their own pace. Join them for happy hour and enjoy delicious treats prepared by chef, Jackson Higdon with Luckey’s Woodman.

MountainStar invites you to pre-register at mtstar.org/walkwithachild and guests are also welcome to register at the door. This is an open event – whether you are already a supporter, interested in learning more, or new to the conversation, this event is for you. Join MountainStar! Together, our community can keep kids safe, parents successful, and help families thrive.

Event Details

Walk with a Child

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

Tuesday, April 30

5:30-6:30pm

FREE Event

Pre-Registration encouraged at mtstar.org/walkwithachild

Contact: Staley Micken, staleym@mtstar.org, 541-322-6820

About MountainStar:

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (mtstar.org) is a local nonprofit that provides child abuse and neglect prevention services for the most vulnerable children and families in Central Oregon. We are the only program in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties providing therapeutic classrooms, parenting education services, and family support targeted at protecting babies and toddlers who are at significant risk for abuse and neglect. We envision communities that support each parent’s effort to nurture their children’s emotional, physical, and intellectual development in a safe environment.

Now in its 23rd year, MountainStar has served 5,600 children and their families. We provide over 300 hours of direct family support each year and over 98 percent of children enrolled in our program remain safe from abuse and neglect.

mtstar.org/keepkidssafe