MountainStar Launches Keep Kids Safe Campaign to Confront Child Abuse & Neglect

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (MountainStar), a prominent advocate for child welfare, announces the launch of its Keep Kids Safe Campaign this April in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

At the heart of MountainStar’s mission is the commitment to preventing child abuse and neglect through community support and therapeutic services. The Keep Kids Safe Campaign amplifies this dedication by raising awareness for its early intervention program and promoting the importance of ensuring children learn and grow in safe environments.

“We serve children 0-5 years old, and their healthy start at MountainStar remains present throughout their lives,” says Kara Tachikawa, executive director of MountainStar. “Through this campaign, we pledge to be a continued leader in our community, advocating for prevention services that keep children safe from abuse and neglect.”

The campaign aims to engage the wider community, offering resources and materials for local businesses, faith communities, and individuals interested in promoting child welfare. These materials include educational content on early intervention programs and insights into potential outcomes for children and their families. Throughout April and May, MountainStar extends a warm invitation for you to participate in its diverse array of events. These include Chamber gatherings, Bingo, Benefit Concert, and Community Table Fundraisers in both Madras and Prineville. Additionally, there will be the debut of a new event in Bend called Walk With a Child. All these events are open to the community, and we encourage you to join us in fostering awareness and ensuring the safety of children.

In 2022, 730 Central Oregon children were victims of abuse and neglect, with 47 percent of reported cases occurring in children under the age of six. MountainStar steps in during the critical first 1,000 days of a child’s life, providing therapeutic early childhood classes and creating safe environments for children living in high-stress and chaotic homes. 98 percent of children enrolled in MountainStar’s programs stay safe from abuse and neglect.

“We will continue to ask hard questions and push conversations to drive lasting change,” adds Tachikawa. “Our values of compassion and non-judgmental care guide us as we work to cultivate healthy relationships with vulnerable families in our community.”

As April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month, MountainStar reaffirms its commitment to prioritizing the safety of children every day, all year long. By launching the Keep Kids Safe Campaign, MountainStar invites the community to join in its efforts to protect and support the youngest members of Central Oregon.

Donations to support MountainStar’s vital mission can be made at mtstar.org/donate. For more information about MountainStar and the Keep Kids Safe Campaign visit mtstar.org/keepkidssafe

About MountainStar:

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (mtstar.org) is a local nonprofit that provides child abuse and neglect prevention services for the most vulnerable children and families in Central Oregon. We are the only program in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties providing therapeutic classrooms, parenting education services, and family support targeted at protecting babies and toddlers who are at significant risk for abuse and neglect. We envision communities that support each parent’s effort to nurture their children’s emotional, physical, and intellectual development in a safe environment.

Now in its 23nd year, MountainStar has served 5,600 children and their families. We provide over 300 hours of direct family support each year and over 98 percent of children enrolled in our program remain safe from abuse and neglect.

