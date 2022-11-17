Announcing the Move of the Historic Nels Andersen House

(Photo | Courtesy of Instant Landscaping)

On November 22 at 5pm we will be moving our historic Nels and Lillian Andersen Farmstead House. This move is part of the ODOT North Hwy. 97 Realignment Project. The new location is on property which was historically part of Nels Andersen’s property holdings.

The move will begin at the present location of 63160 Nels Anderson Rd proceeding North along Nels Anderson Rd. and concludes and the new location at 63291 Nels Anderson Rd., a distance of approximately 700 yards.

We have entrusted the move to Wolfe House and Building Movers. They have experience in moving historic properties throughout the United States. They recently moved the commissary building in Warm Springs this past April.

