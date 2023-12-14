Namaspa Yoga Community Sixth Annual New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day Celebration Classes & Silent Auction

Say goodbye to 2023 and set intentions for the New Year in accessible yoga classes with LIVE music by local musicians Pete Kartsounes, Wayne Newcome, Tim Murnane, Lilli Worona and Mike Biggers. New Year’s Eve and Day will include special events and classes including sound baths, oils, chocolates, ceremonial cacao, intentional mala making, kids yoga and more! Namaspa is Central Oregon’s longest-standing yoga studio, with locations in Bend and Redmond, offering something for everyone to ring in the New Years in a healthy and mindful way.

Sunday, December 31 | 6 Yoga Classes including Live Music

Namaspa Yoga Community | Bend & Redmond & Zoom

1135 NW Galveston Ave, Bend; 974 SW Veterans Way, Redmond

Monday, January 1, 2024 | 4 Yoga Classes & Mala Making

Namaspa Yoga Community | Bend & Redmond & Zoom

1135 NW Galveston Ave, Bend; 974 SW Veterans Way, Redmond

We will also launch an online Silent Auction on December 20 featuring 100+ items donated from local businesses, therapists and artists — bidding will end January 1 at 6pm. All proceeds from this event benefit the Namaspa Foundation, Namaspa Yoga Community’s nonprofit organization, which brings yoga and mindfulness as a life skill to those in our Central Oregon community who need it most, including schools, jails, rehab facilities, and homeless shelters.

Tickets

One Class: $25 | Two Classes: $40

Purchase at namaspa.com/nye-celebration

namaspa.org