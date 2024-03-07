NeighborImpact Announces U.S. Bank’s Foodie Crawl

Join us on Sunday, April 28, from 2-6pm for this popular annual pub-crawl-meets-progressive-dinner event. At this celebration of local food and drink, guests sample small plates and beverage pairings from a select group of chefs and restaurants in downtown Bend, all for a good cause.

From 2-4pm, guests set their own pace, exploring each stop on the tour at their leisure. Top off the fun with the after-party at McMenamins from 4-6pm. Enjoy a complementary drink, a selection of culinary desserts prepared by local chefs, mingling, music by DJ Dave Clemens–and a chance to win door prizes and amazing raffle items.

This mobile feast, unlike any other event in Central Oregon, recognizes the important role NeighborImpact plays in our community. Proceeds from The Foodie Crawl will help fund NeighborImpact and its Food Program, which stores and distributes more than four million pounds of food annually to Central Oregonians struggling with food insecurity.

For a full list of participating restaurants and to purchase tickets, please visit neighborimpact.org/foodiecrawl

