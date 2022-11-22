NeighborImpact Food Bank Distributes Thanksgiving Meal Staples

(Photo | Courtesy of NeighborImpact)

To help hungry families share a meal this Thanksgiving, NeighborImpact has distributed Thanksgiving meal staples to more than a dozen food pantries throughout Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The meals include stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, canned green beans, pumpkin puree, rolls and of course, turkey.

“With inflation greatly affecting the cost of groceries, it’s no surprise that many families are struggling to get meals on the table,” said NeighborImpact Food Bank director, Carly Sanders. “This distribution will enable families to celebrate the holiday without the barrier of a price tag.”

In total, NeighborImpact has distributed 2,400 Thanksgiving meals, half of which were purchased using Turkey Bucks raised by Safeway and Albertsons customers. The other 1,200 meals were purchased by the Food Bank.

In addition to providing meals to food pantry partners, NeighborImpact also distributed meals directly to families via the Mobile Food Pantry. On Thursday, cars filled the parking lot of Redmond High School as they approached the mobile pantry where NeighborImpact staff and volunteers unloaded pallets of frozen food in 25-degree, icy weather, loading trunks with traditional Thanksgiving foods.

View NeighborImpact’s Thanksgiving Food Guide in English or Español to find a food pantry distribution near you.

In this season of giving thanks, NeighborImpact expresses deep gratitude to the partners, donors and volunteers whose support of the Food Bank makes it possible to bring more than 5 million pounds of food to the region each year.

neighborimpact.org