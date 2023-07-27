NeighborImpact Hosts Listening Sessions to Shape Two-Year Strategic Plan

The NeighborImpact Board of Directors is excited to announce a series of listening sessions to gather valuable input for the organization’s upcoming two-year strategic plan. These listening sessions will take place throughout the month of August. Community members and stakeholders will share their perspectives, ideas and suggestions about how NeighborImpact can best serve low- and moderate-income residents and the communities in which they reside.

NeighborImpact welcomes attendees to join in person, but for those who are unable to attend physically, there will be an option to participate via Zoom. This hybrid approach ensures that everyone has the opportunity to contribute their insights.

The listening sessions will be centered around key questions designed to gather valuable feedback:

How well is NeighborImpact currently meeting the needs of people in this community?

What are the biggest challenges in serving economically challenged people in your community?

What can NeighborImpact do or do better to help fill those gaps?

What is the best way to distribute information about services to low- and moderate-income individuals and families in your community?

Are there any crucial aspects or opportunities that NeighborImpact might be overlooking?

NeighborImpact is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families facing economic challenges, and the listening sessions aim to create a stronger, more inclusive strategic plan that addresses the unique needs of each community.

The organization cordially invites all concerned individuals, community representatives, partners, and stakeholders to participate in this significant event and contribute their valuable thoughts and experiences.

Time and locations of listening sessions are listed below.

Bend

Tuesday, August 1

5-7pm

Deschutes Public Library Brooks Room

601 NW Wall St. Bend, OR 97703

Redmond

Thursday, August 3

5-7pm

Redmond City Hall Civic Room 208

411 SW Ninth St. Redmond, OR 97756

Prineville

Tuesday, August 8

5-7pm

Bowman Museum

246 N Main St. Prineville, OR 97754

Warm Springs

Tuesday, August 15

5-7pm

Community Wellness Center, Social Hall

2200 Hollywood Blvd, Warm Springs, OR 97761

Madras

Thursday, August 17

5-7pm

Inn at Cross Keys Station, Conference Room

66 NW Cedar St. Madras, OR 97741

La Pine

Tuesday, August 22

5-7pm

La Pine Senior Activity Center, Conference Room

16450 Victory Way, La Pine, OR 97739

Sisters

Thursday, August 24

5-7pm

Sisters Parks and Rec, Meeting Room #1

1750 McKinney Butte Rd. Sisters, OR 97759

To participate in any of the above meetings by Zoom, follow this link and use Meeting ID: 873 2042 8504; Passcode: 306104.

If you require translation during a listening session, please request translation services by emailing reception@neighborimpact.org at least two business days prior to the session.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community.

neighborimpact.org