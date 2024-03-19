NeighborImpact Launches Diaper Bank

NeighborImpact is happy to announce the launch of a Central Oregon diaper bank.

On average, diapers cost $1,200 a year for one child, posing a financial hardship on half of American families. Diapers are a basic health necessity, but no government programs exist to help parents with this cost — neither WIC nor SNAP covers these supplies.

Families enrolled in NeighborImpact’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs will now have the opportunity to receive one case of diapers per child, per month. While the number of diapers in each case varies depending on size, families could receive between 125-300 diapers or 75 pull-ups per month. Pullups, briefs, and a variety of sizes and styles will be available for all ages of children, including older children and those with special needs.

“There is a real need for this service in Central Oregon and we are excited to be able to fill that gap for our Head Start and Early Head Start families,” said NeighborImpact Early Head Start & Head Start Director Kim Brown.

The program expects to provide diapers for more than 600 Central Oregon families.

In order to receive diapers from NeighborImpact’s diaper bank, families must have at least one child enrolled in NeighborImpact’s Head Start or Early Head Start programs. Visit neighborimpact.org/headstart to apply now!

About NeighborImpact:

NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community.

