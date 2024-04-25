NeighborImpact Launches New Training Series: Building Financial Wellness with Your Clients

NeighborImpact HomeSource, a leading provider of housing and financial counseling services in Central Oregon, is proud to announce the launch of a new training series designed specifically for Housing and Financial Professionals. Titled “Building Financial Wellness with Your Clients,” this series aims to empower professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to support clients in achieving financial security and stability. The series is free to attend and lunch is provided.

The inaugural session of the series will focus on a crucial aspect of financial health: credit. Scheduled for April 24, 2024, from 12-1pm, the session will delve into strategies for assisting clients in building and maintaining their credit. Attendees can expect comprehensive coverage of common credit issues impacting mortgage readiness, effective strategies for overcoming credit challenges, and information on locally available credit-building products.

“This training series is designed to equip professionals with the expertise and confidence needed to address the diverse financial needs of their clients,” said Sonia Capece, NeighborImpact HomeSource director. “Credit plays a pivotal role in achieving financial goals. By enhancing our understanding of credit-related matters, we can better serve our clients and help them secure their financial futures.”

The session will be particularly beneficial for direct service providers who seek to enhance their proficiency in discussing credit as an essential component of clients’ financial well-being. Whether you are a housing counselor, financial advisor, or social worker, this training offers valuable insights and practical strategies to support your clients effectively.

The event will take place at the Downtown Bend Public Library, on April 24, 2024, from 12-1pm. Interested individuals are encouraged to RSVP by emailing homesource@neighborimpact.org. Seats are limited, so early registration is recommended.

Don’t miss this opportunity to expand your knowledge and skills in supporting clients on their journey to financial empowerment. Join us for an engaging and informative session on building and maintaining credit.

About NeighborImpact:

NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community.

neighborimpact.org