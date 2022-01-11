Neil Kelly January Kitchen & Bath Remodeling Webinars

(Photo | Courtesy of Neil Kelly)
Kitchen Design + Remodeling Webinar
Saturday, January 15 at 10am
The kitchen is the center of attention, entertaining and daily life. Join award-winning Neil Kelly Designers online for a fun morning filled with kitchen design inspiration and expert advice. Learn first hand how you can make the heart of your home more functional and more stylish.
Bath Design & Remodeling Webinar
Saturday, January 22 at 10am
Take the first step toward that beautiful new bathroom you’ve been dreaming of! We’ll look at current product and material trends, and take a deep dive into recent Neil Kelly bath remodeling projects.