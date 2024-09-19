New! A+ Business Workshop Series

New Four Session Workshop Series!
Join Jennifer Gould, director of COCC’s Small Business Development Center, for the A+ Small Business Workshop Series. This series includes interactive and engaging workshops on topics critical for small business success. The series includes 4 individual classes at $29 each or take the full series for only $99!
Top Ten Tips for Business Resiliency
Learn how to optimize your staying power and avoid pitfalls in this interactive workshop.
Thursday, September 19 | 6-7:30pm
$29
COCC Bend Campus
How to Attract and Retain Loyal Customers
Address small business marketing and clearly identify your target audience. Explore the correct methods to increase your customer reach.
Thursday, October 17 | 6-7:30pm
$29
COCC Bend Campus
How to Recruit, Hire, and Train a Winning Team
Find the best talent for your industry. Learn to create a stellar job posting, determine your ideal salary range, and promote workplace culture to increase staff loyalty.
Thursday, Nov. 14 | 6-7:30pm
$29
COCC Bend Campus
Show Me the Money!
Know what to look for on your P&L and balance sheet to determine maximum profitability. Learn about common bookkeeping errors, different pricing methodologies, supplier negotiation and more.
Thursday, Dec. 12 | 6-7:30pm
$29
COCC Bend Campus
Starting October 2024
Small Business Management (SBM) Program
Are you an established business owner looking to improve the organization and operation of your company? SBM is designed to guide you toward achieving your personal and professional goals through better management of your business.
- Receive monthly advising for your business
- Develop a plan for sound growth or expansion
- Discuss issues with a group of your peers
- Obtain a financial analysis of your business
- Understand your market and marketing plan
- Plan for greater profit
Cost: $999 (additional participants from the same company may attend for only $199 each)