New Grant Promotes Home Improvement Options for Low-Income Housing to Qualifying Organizations

A new funding opportunity from Oregon Health Authority (OHA) promotes safe and long-lasting homes by offering qualifying groups support toward repairing and rehabilitating low-income housing.

The first round of this funding opportunity from OHA’s Healthy Homes Grant Program (HHGP) aims to improve health and safety, maximize energy efficiency and extend usable life of both rented and owned low-income residences across Oregon.

Possible repairs include, but aren’t limited to:

Structural renovations for improving home access, such as wheelchair ramps.

Upgrades to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Mold and mildew abatement.

Renovations can help protect people from extreme heat and cold, and keep indoor air clean from wildfire smoke, asthma triggers and allergens. Older and very young people and people with pre-existing health conditions are all at higher risk of health impacts from these hazards.

The new grant money can also help pay for mitigation efforts against radon, an invisible gas that builds up in homes and puts people’s health at risk through prolonged exposure. Because hiring qualified contractors for this work can be expensive, this grant offers additional support for these services.

“With radon mitigation usually costing an average of $2,000 depending on the house, we recognize that hiring a contractor isn’t affordable for everyone,” said Brett Sherry, program manager for the Healthy Homes & Schools Unit at OHA’s Public Health Division. “Supporting eligible organizations through this grant — especially those serving underrepresented groups such as people of color, American Indian and Alaska Native communities — creates more options for low-income residents looking to improve their home’s safety.”

This funding opportunity was designed in collaboration with the Interagency Taskforce on Healthy Homes, the Rules Advisory Committee and community partners statewide.

Details on eligibility requirements are available on HHGP’s Request for Grant Application webpage. Qualifying groups are asked to submit their ‘Intent to Apply’ by February 23 at 3pm, before sending a complete application April 9 at 3pm.

