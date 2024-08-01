New Orleans Comes to Sisters!

(Elephant Revival | Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

We’re starting August off right with a can’t-miss show from Elephant Revival! Performing what they’ve referred to as “transcendental folk” music, their sound is ethereal, soul-stirring and uplifting all at once. Get ready for an unforgettable night and grab your tickets now!

Get Tickets

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for an additional $5.

About the Band

Returning to touring after a four-year hiatus, Elephant Revival is a unique collection of multi-instrumentalists blending elements of Celtic, Americana, Folk and Indie Art Rock. The band consists of Bonnie Paine , Bridget Law, Dango Rose, Charlie Rose, Darren Garvey, and Daniel Sproul. The music they create together is like weather systems meeting in the sky, with Bonnie’s warmly haunting voice either merging with the rhythms and melodies of the band or providing a counterpoint and transforming it.

Adults: $38/advance • $43/gates

Youth (AGES 6 – 17)*: $20/advance • $25/gates

*Children 5 and under enter for free

Gates open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm

Important PSA!

As part of our sustainability initiative, SFF Presents no longer offers disposable cups for beverage service. Patrons should bring a 16 oz SFF-branded Silipint or Steely pint cup if they plan to enjoy a beverage. Due to strict OLCC permitting rules, we cannot accept alternate vessels. Cups will be available for purchase at the drink token booth.

Next Up at Sisters Art Works:

Sisters Hometown Hang ~ Celebrating Local Music

Come celebrate our incredible community and the stellar musicians and bands that call Central Oregon home on Thursday, August 8! We’re proud to present this free concert to wrap up another great season of Summer Concerts. Enjoy music from Dennis McGregor & The Spoilers, Joel Chadd Band, and more!

FREE!

Doors at 5pm, show at 6pm

Get Tickets

sffpresents.org