New Photography Studio Set to Open in Bend

(Graphic courtesy of Miranda Kelton Photography)

Bend locals and businesses alike have something exciting to look forward to with the grand opening of Miranda Kelton Photography’s new studio location at 20370 Empire Ave., STE C2 in Bend.

The grand opening celebration is scheduled for March 21, 2024, and promises to be an event to remember. Festivities will kick off at 4pm with an oﬃcial ribbon-cutting ceremony, graciously hosted by the Bend Chamber of Commerce. Following the ceremony, from 5-7pm, the studio will open its doors for an open house party, welcoming all members of the community to join in the celebration.

Guests can expect an evening ﬁlled with delectable refreshments, drinks, and exciting raﬄe prizes. Whether you’re a fellow photography enthusiast, a local business owner, or simply someone looking for a fun and engaging event, you’re invited to join in celebrating this new studio space.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our brand new Location!” says Miranda Kelton, founder and lead photographer. “Our goal is that this space will provide a welcoming, fun environment where we can bring your visions to life. We’re going to create the most amazing images together this year, and I can’t wait to welcome you to this new Studio!”

RSVP is recommended for the grand opening event. To reserve your spot and to discover more information, please RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/797143857737?aff=oddtdtcreator.

About Miranda Kelton Photography:

Miranda Kelton is a Personal Branding, Portrait, & Headshot Photographer based in Bend, Oregon. She creates brand-speciﬁc imagery that makes it easy for businesses & individuals to show up online, to tell their unique stories, & to market their products & services with conﬁdence.

mirandakelton.com • instagram.com/mirandakeltonphoto • facebook.com/mirandakeltonphoto