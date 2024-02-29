New Taphouse Opening in the Old Mill District

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Welcome Mill Works Pub!

Mill Works Pub, the Old Mill District’s newest watering hole and eatery, opens their taps this Monday, March 4! Located on the north end of the district in the former Boxwood Kitchen space, Mill Works Pub will be the go-to gathering place for family and friends to enjoy delicious food and fresh brews while cheering on sports teams on one of the many TVs and projector screen.

First Friday Art Walk

The Old Mill District First Friday Art Walk returns this Friday, March 1! Join The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery, Tumalo Art Co., Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery, Amejko Artistry, Wild Child, Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, and more as they show off works of art from regional artists. Want to add a little spritz to your stroll? Great! Each of the participating studios will have samples of wine compliments of Evoke Winery and Va Piano Vineyards Wine and Champagne Bar.

Nomadic in Nature

Amejko Artistry, located at the south end of the district in the little red shed, presents an array of meticulously crafted nomadic woven art inspired by our natural landscape. Says artist and owner Anna Amejko Peterson, “Amejko Artistry at it’s core is really about the beauty of slowing things down, and enjoying the process.” And beauty, is all around us.

More Than Music

KPOV is more than music, it is radio by the people and for the people of Central Oregon. A vital community resource for independent news, talk shows and music ranging from country to classical, from rap to rhythm & blues, from rock to reggae, and all the genres in between, all supported by listeners who love to discover new music and new ways of thinking. Learn more about their mission and ways to support the upcoming Spring FUNdrive by clicking ‘learn more’ below!

