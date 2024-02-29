New Unemployment Insurance Benefits System Goes Live March 4

The Oregon Employment Department (OED) is four days away from launching a brand new, easy-to-use online system for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits. UI benefits go live through Frances Online on Monday, March 4, at 8am.

Frances Online offers features that will provide a better customer service experience for UI claimants. It’s also mobile-friendly. Claimants will be able to do a lot more things online through self-serve features, instead of waiting for a letter in the mail or calling the UI Contact Center.

“With Frances Online, we’ll be able to serve Oregonians better, and get their benefits paid quicker,” said David Gerstenfeld, director of OED. “We recognize that change can be challenging, but once we’re up and running, we believe claimants will appreciate all the changes that are coming.”

Video of OED’s media briefing on February 28, 2024 is available at: youtu.be/uaQMRkNFP34.

What to Expect During the Planned Service Outage

The system migration began last night. Some services went offline the night before, the Contact Center was closed yesterday, and beginning at 5pm last night, all UI systems, phone lines and customer service options are temporarily unavailable through Monday, March 4, at 8am. OED teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth transition and to restore all services on March 4.

During the planned service outage, UI customers cannot: File an initial claim, file a weekly claim, restart a claim, check the status of a claim, or make changes to claim information; They also will not be able to make payments; Respond to requests for additional information; or complete identity verification.

This system outage will allow OED to migrate the data from the old UI systems to Frances Online. Current UI customers who have ongoing claims will find that their information will be present in Frances Online when they create an account on or after March 4.

“Frances Online is already serving employers and Paid Leave claimants,” said Lindsi Leahy, director of the Unemployment Insurance Division at OED. “We’re working diligently to ensure that the transition of UI benefits to this new system will be as seamless as possible for claimants.”

Visit unemployment.oregon.gov/frances to learn about the new system, customer service impacts, new self-serve features, and what to expect on March 4.

