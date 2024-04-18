Next Week!

WHAT’S BREWING: Legislative Update: Reflecting on the

2024 Session

April 24 | 5-7:30pm

Tetherow Event Pavilion

$25 for Members | $40 Non-Members

Curious about how the 2024 legislative session ended — what legislation passed and what failed? How did Bend fare, and how will new legislation impact the business community?

Join the Bend Chamber for a post-session wrap-up with our legislative delegation Senator Tim Knopp, Representative Emerson Levy, and Representative Jason Kropf . We’ll share highlights of the 35-day short session and take questions about what’s on the agenda in

the future.

Learn More

Register Now

Speakers

Sen. Tim Knopp

Rep. Emerson Levy

Rep. Jason Kropf

Register Now!

BEND YP SUMMIT

May 3 | 7:30am-3:30pm

Tower Theatre

$85 for Members | $100 for Non-Members |

FREE for YP Passport Holders

Calling all business owners and managers! Elevate your young professional team at the Seventh Annual YP Summit on May 3 in downtown Bend!

Your team will connect with other young professionals and local leaders while diving into a range of topics including conflict resolution, career crafting, and effective public speaking.

Don’t miss this opportunity to empower your young professionals and take your organization to new heights!

Afternoon Sessions

Learn More

Register Now!

Morning Session Speakers

Keynote

Pamela Barnum

Emcee

Dylan Anderman

Performance by

MOsley WOtta

The day will begin with keynote speaker Pamela Barnum. Pamela spent over twenty years working in the criminal justice system. In her presentation, Tactical Influence: The Power of Trust, she will share how influence is an essential element of leadership.

MOsley WOtta will then engage the audience in new ways of thinking in an interactive session. He will offer a conversation and performance about connection, boundaries, and our shared future history.

After the morning sessions, your team will have a choice of eight Lunch & Learn Sessions, instructed by local business leaders.

The YP Summit will wrap with an after party, including raffle prizes, at the Webfoot Garage at Silver Moon Brewing.

bendchamber.org