Next Week!

Get a 360-view of the important issues, challenges, and opportunities on the horizon for businesses right now and into the future.

New for 2024—Power Rounds

Experience an updated format featuring Power Rounds replacing breakout sessions. Power Rounds are short, fast-paced, and information-rich talks from national experts. Best of all, you will experience both Power Rounds—no choosing which one to go to or which one to miss.

National & Regional Speakers

Keynote speaker Sheree Anne Kelly, CEO of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, will provide an engaging and insightful take on what businesses are and should be prepared to tackle over the next ten years. Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber president and CEO, will share details of what our local businesses have said are the biggest challenges and opportunities.

You’ll also hear a special message from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden!

It wouldn’t be Impact Conference without economic insights — Damon Runberg, Economist with Business Oregon, will provide the latest on what’s happening in the region.

Our Power Round topics will focus on housing during high growth with Mike Kingsella, CEO of Up for Growth, and what to expect from federal interest rate changes presented by Tim Mahedy, founder and chief economist, Access/Macro.

Don’t Miss Out, Sign Up Today!

November 20

7:30am-12pm | Riverhouse Convention Center

Members: $125 | Non-Members $155 | Table: $1,500

Includes breakfast buffet.

