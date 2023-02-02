Events Update | February 1, 2023

Next Week!

WHAT’S BREWING

The Business Case for Inclusive Workplaces

February 9 | 5-7:30pm

Tetherow Pavilion

$25 Members | $40 Non-members

Learn why building welcoming workspaces can strengthen your team: from improved recruitment and retention to measurable increases in revenue.

We’ll have plenty of time for networking — plus bites and beverages provided by Deschutes Brewery and AVID Cider.

Learn More

Featured Speakers

Todd Dunkelberg

Director,

Deschutes Public Library

Heather McKendry

Learning & Organizational Development Lead,

ProShop ERP

Joshua Romero

Sr. Program Mgr., Employee Experience & Engagement,

City of Bend

Stefanie Siebold

Certified Coach,

PIQue Coaching and Strategy

Presenter

Jody Saffert

DEI Chair for Central Oregon SHRM,

St. Charles Health System

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Survey

The Leadership Bend Impact Project group is gathering data about the interest and barriers Bend businesses face in implementing internal practices related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The results of this survey will help guide the group about what resources are needed for our local businesses.

Take Survey

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Workshop for Employers

February 28 & March 1

Deschutes County Expo Center

$100 for Two-Days | $60 for February 28 Only

WHY: To provide local businesses with engaging, digestible and replicable DEI training, specific to business environments — with an overall goal of increasing the sense of belonging for employees across Central Oregon and driving better outcomes for our local organizations.

These workshops are designed for organizational leadership, owners, HR professionals and others in a position to implement DEI practicess.

Learn More

Bend ADU Resource Fair

February 7 | 5-6:30pm

Open Space Event Studio

Free to Attend

Registration Required

ADU curious? Join us for our Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Resource Fair!

We will have various experts ready to answer your questions about ADU design, permitting, construction, finance and more!

Come learn more about ADUs and see if it may be the right fit for you.

Learn More

Ribbon Cutting

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

February 10 | 11am-12pm

61165 South Highway 97

Free to Attend

Please join us for the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, February 10 at 11am to kick off Handel’s grand opening weekend!

The festivities will continue throughout the day and continue on Saturday, February 11. Activities include raffles and buy one get one from 11am to 2pm on Friday and free ice cream for a year for the first 100 people on Saturday.

Learn More

MEMBERSHIP 101

Maximizing Your Membership

February 14 | 10-11am

Bend Chamber

Free to Attend | RSVP Required

This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness.

Learn More

Bend YP Expert Chat

Navigating Your Career Journey

February 15 | 3:30-5:30pm

COCC, Cascades Hall #115

$10 for Everyone | Free for

YP Passport Holders

Join Bend Young Professionals and Karen Turner, Managing Director, Specialized Recruiting Group. We’ll go over career mapping steps, create a map, learn how to navigate conversations about career development, practice these conversations, and wrap up with questions.

Learn More

BEND 101

Your Onramp for Community Connection

February 16 | 5:30-8pm

NEW LOCATION: Tower Theatre

$15 for Everyone

Our seasonal program will emphasize arts and culture. Regular programming will center around furthering your relationship with our community. You’ll learn about the history of Bend, including its growth over time, and hear from city officials and local nonprofits to understand how you can give back to our community.

There will also be time to socialize and indulge in bites and beverages.

Learn More

New Event!

Biz & Bevs

February 22 | 4:30-6pm

10 Barrel Eastside

Free for Members | $10 Non-Members

Join the Bend businesses community for our inaugural “Biz & Bevs” event at 10 Barrel Brewing Eaststide co-hosted by Beyond!

This will be a time to gather, network, and hear from our rotating venue hosts and featured nonprofits. We will have bevs in the form of beer, wine and cider plus plenty of N/A options so everyone will have something to indulge in. Small bites will also be available.

Learn More

Business Excellence Awards

March 7 | 5:30-8pm

Riverhouse Convention Center

$75 for Everyone

This is an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate some of the amazing accomplishments of Chamber members over the course of the past year.

Join us for appetizers, drinks and networking to celebrate each organization’s inspiring accomplishments.Get your tickets today!

Learn More

bendchamber.org