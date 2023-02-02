Events Update | February 1, 2023
Next Week!
WHAT’S BREWING
The Business Case for Inclusive Workplaces
February 9 | 5-7:30pm
Tetherow Pavilion
$25 Members | $40 Non-members
Learn why building welcoming workspaces can strengthen your team: from improved recruitment and retention to measurable increases in revenue.
We’ll have plenty of time for networking — plus bites and beverages provided by Deschutes Brewery and AVID Cider.
Learn More
Featured Speakers
Todd Dunkelberg
Director,
Deschutes Public Library
Heather McKendry
Learning & Organizational Development Lead,
ProShop ERP
Joshua Romero
Sr. Program Mgr., Employee Experience & Engagement,
City of Bend
Stefanie Siebold
Certified Coach,
PIQue Coaching and Strategy
Presenter
Jody Saffert
DEI Chair for Central Oregon SHRM,
St. Charles Health System
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Survey
The Leadership Bend Impact Project group is gathering data about the interest and barriers Bend businesses face in implementing internal practices related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The results of this survey will help guide the group about what resources are needed for our local businesses.
Take Survey
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Workshop for Employers
February 28 & March 1
Deschutes County Expo Center
$100 for Two-Days | $60 for February 28 Only
WHY: To provide local businesses with engaging, digestible and replicable DEI training, specific to business environments — with an overall goal of increasing the sense of belonging for employees across Central Oregon and driving better outcomes for our local organizations.
These workshops are designed for organizational leadership, owners, HR professionals and others in a position to implement DEI practicess.
Learn More
Bend ADU Resource Fair
February 7 | 5-6:30pm
Open Space Event Studio
Free to Attend
Registration Required
ADU curious? Join us for our Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Resource Fair!
We will have various experts ready to answer your questions about ADU design, permitting, construction, finance and more!
Come learn more about ADUs and see if it may be the right fit for you.
Learn More
Ribbon Cutting
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
February 10 | 11am-12pm
61165 South Highway 97
Free to Attend
Please join us for the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, February 10 at 11am to kick off Handel’s grand opening weekend!
The festivities will continue throughout the day and continue on Saturday, February 11. Activities include raffles and buy one get one from 11am to 2pm on Friday and free ice cream for a year for the first 100 people on Saturday.
Learn More
MEMBERSHIP 101
Maximizing Your Membership
February 14 | 10-11am
Bend Chamber
Free to Attend | RSVP Required
This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness.
Learn More
Bend YP Expert Chat
Navigating Your Career Journey
February 15 | 3:30-5:30pm
COCC, Cascades Hall #115
$10 for Everyone | Free for
YP Passport Holders
Join Bend Young Professionals and Karen Turner, Managing Director, Specialized Recruiting Group. We’ll go over career mapping steps, create a map, learn how to navigate conversations about career development, practice these conversations, and wrap up with questions.
Learn More
BEND 101
Your Onramp for Community Connection
February 16 | 5:30-8pm
NEW LOCATION: Tower Theatre
$15 for Everyone
Our seasonal program will emphasize arts and culture. Regular programming will center around furthering your relationship with our community. You’ll learn about the history of Bend, including its growth over time, and hear from city officials and local nonprofits to understand how you can give back to our community.
There will also be time to socialize and indulge in bites and beverages.
Learn More
New Event!
Biz & Bevs
February 22 | 4:30-6pm
10 Barrel Eastside
Free for Members | $10 Non-Members
Join the Bend businesses community for our inaugural “Biz & Bevs” event at 10 Barrel Brewing Eaststide co-hosted by Beyond!
This will be a time to gather, network, and hear from our rotating venue hosts and featured nonprofits. We will have bevs in the form of beer, wine and cider plus plenty of N/A options so everyone will have something to indulge in. Small bites will also be available.
Learn More
Business Excellence Awards
March 7 | 5:30-8pm
Riverhouse Convention Center
$75 for Everyone
This is an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate some of the amazing accomplishments of Chamber members over the course of the past year.
Join us for appetizers, drinks and networking to celebrate each organization’s inspiring accomplishments.Get your tickets today!
Learn More