(Photo courtesy of Ngrained LLC)

Turning Wood into Art

Founded in 2017, Ngrained is a local woodworking company that operates out of Redmond, offering custom pieces made to their client’s satisfaction. Ngrained offers a wide variety of custom pieces, including accent walls, tabletops, doors, mantles, trim, cabinetry and more.

Ngrained was founded by husband and wife duo Vladimir and Kaci Aslamov. “My wife and I recognized the opportunity to blend my passion for fine woodworking and expertise in high-performance building with her eye for design,” Vladimir said. “The decision to establish Ngrained was inspired by a desire to create functional art, specifically through the design and fabrication of unique doors that not only serve practical purposes but also enhance the aesthetic appeal of homes.”

Unique doors are Ngrained’s most popular products. Often sized between 50-60 inches wide by 100-120 tall, these sliding barn doors make an elegant yet rustic statement in any home.

Vladimir says the decision to start Ngrained in Central Oregon was both natural and strategic. Kaci’s family has a long history in the area, and the culture of the region is one that lends itself to the Ngrained business model, “Bend is known for its vibrant community, appreciation for craftsmanship, and supportive environment for innovative businesses. The region’s focus on sustainability and quality living aligns perfectly with Ngrained’s mission to produce high-quality products that contribute to the creation of healthy, comfortable homes,” said Vladimir.

Central Oregon is also a region with a high concentration of woodworkers and other kinds of artists/designers. This is heavily influenced by the housing market in the area, and the sheer amount of new development in Central Oregon. In an already saturated market, how does Ngrained stand out?

Vladimir says that Ngrained sets themselves apart from the rest due to three factors: craftsmanship, sustainability and customization. Every project is custom made for a specific client, with an attention to detail that has left Ngrained with many positive reviews and happy clients.

“Clients choose Ngrained because of our commitment to quality and our ability to tailor our products to their specific needs and preferences,” Vladimir said. “Our focus on functional art means that our doors are as aesthetically pleasing as they are practical, providing both beauty and performance. Additionally, our expertise in energy-efficient building practices ensures that our products contribute to the overall efficiency and comfort of the homes they adorn.”

Another point of pride for Vladimir, Kaci and their team rests in the idea that clients should have a realistic expectation of how long the project will take and what the budget is. Due to extensive and detail-oriented planning at the beginning of any project, Ngrained has consistently met client expectations by not going over budget, or schedule.

In regards to budget and schedule, one happy client said the following, “They are reliable and show up when scheduled, and always finish within the time and budget agreed upon at the beginning of the project.”

It is this level of consistency and professionalism that has made Ngrained a successful addition to the Central Oregon design market; not only do they offer beautifully crafted custom woodworking pieces, they also do so on time and within budget.

Over the years, Vladimir and Kaci have learned plenty of lessons as they discover the ups and downs of owning and operating a custom woodworking company. “Operating Ngrained has taught us the importance of resilience, adaptability, and continuous learning. One key lesson is the value of balancing artistic creativity with practical functionality. Ensuring that our products meet high aesthetic standards without compromising on performance requires meticulous planning and execution,” Vladimir said.

Continuing, Vladimir said that, “another lesson is the significance of building strong relationships with clients and collaborators. Transparent communication and a commitment to excellence have been crucial in establishing trust and fostering long-term partnerships.”

Vladimir and Kaci acknowledge that Ngrained, like any business, has faced some challenges over the years, especially under COVID regulations that left many supply chains at a dead halt. However, the duo says that these challenges have been invaluable in refining their processes and reinforcing their dedication to delivering exceptional products.

So what lies ahead for Ngrained? At the time being, they plan on maintaining their focus on what they do best; making high quality products, and happy clients. Their plan is to stay small and focus on maintaining their high level of artistic creation.

designbuildngrained.com