Night-Time Dental Guide: How to Know if You Have Bruxism

Do you ever wake up with a headache or feeling like you didn’t get a good night’s sleep, only to realise that you’ve been grinding your teeth in your sleep all night? If so, you may be one of the estimated 10% of people who suffer from bruxism. But what is bruxism, how do you know if you have it, and where can you look for a bruxism splint? Keep reading to find out.

What is bruxism?

Bruxism is a condition characterised by clenching or grinding of the teeth. It can occur during the day or night, but most people are unaware that they are even doing it. Daytime bruxism often occurs in response to stress, while night-time bruxism is believed to be related to sleep disorders such as sleep apnoea.

What are the symptoms of bruxism?

The most common symptom of bruxism is waking up with a headache or sore jaw. You may also notice that your teeth are sensitive to cold or hot foods and beverages. If you grind your teeth at night, you may notice that your partner hears the noise – in severe cases, bruxism can lead to TMJ disorders and tooth loss.

What causes bruxism?

The exact cause of bruxism is unknown, but there are several risk factors that have been identified; primarily stress, anxiety, caffeine consumption, alcohol consumption, smoking, and certain medications. Bruxism may also be hereditary.

How do you treat bruxism?

If you think you may have bruxism, the first step is to schedule an appointment with your dentist – they will perform a physical examination of your mouth and ask about your symptoms. They may also order x-rays or other imaging tests to rule out other conditions.

Treatment for bruxism typically involves lifestyle changes and stress management techniques. In some cases, dental appliances such as mouthguards and bruxism splints may be recommended to protect your teeth from damage (these can be purchased online). In severe cases, surgery may be necessary to correct damage caused by bruxism.

Seek treatment for your bruxism condition today

If you think you might have bruxism, the best thing to do is schedule an appointment with your dentist right away. From here, you can work together to determine the best approach for treating your bruxism condition moving forward.