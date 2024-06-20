Nine Days till Big Ponderoo

(Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

It’s the final countdown — the second annual Big Ponderoo Music and Art Festival hits Sisters in nine short days! Join us for a sun-soaked weekend filled with live music from 16 incredibly talented performers, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and a vibrant community atmosphere. Whether you’re dancing, lounging in the sun, or indulging in festival treats, there’s something for everyone at Big Ponderoo.

If passionate about music, love meeting new people, or simply want to be part of an amazing festival experience, this is for you! There’s still time to join us as a volunteer.

Sign up for two full shifts and earn yourself a weekend wristband and free entry to all the amazing performances! Don’t wait — shifts are almost full.

We’re proud to present an eclectic lineup this year filled with everything from big band swing to workingman’s country to traditional bluegrass and more. Check out these standout acts performing on the Ponderoo Stage:

The Brothers Comatose

Shadowgrass

Bella White

Enter to Win a Custom Guitar!

This meticulously crafted instrument was built by Jason Chinchen, luthier teacher and director of the Sisters High School Woods II program.

The guitar features custom voice bracing, a sunburst Adirondack spruce top, figured Claro walnut back and sides, fiddleback maple binding with full purfling, and stunning custom inlays of mother of pearl, gold mother of pearl, black pearl, and Birdseye maple.

Half of the proceeds will go directly to the Woods II program and the other half will provide support for SFF Presents’ cultural education outreach and programming in Central Oregon.

Estimated Value: $4,000

Only 400 raffle entries will be sold at $25 each. The lucky winner will be drawn on Sunday, June 30 from the Ponderoo stage at Village Green Park, prior to The East Pointers’ set at 2:00 pm. The winner need not be present to win.

