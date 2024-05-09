Nine Local Nonprofits to Receive Grants Totaling $37,700

To announce and celebrate the nonprofits receiving grants, Rosell Wealth Management (RWM), is hosting its annual Giving Gala May 9 at 10 Barrel Brewing (Eastside). The event serves as a platform to honor the dedication of the selected nonprofits and to inspire others to join in the spirit of giving and community engagement.

The James A. Lee Community Gift Fund was established in 2022 by RWM in honor of longtime Bend resident, active community member and former executive director of Abilitree, Jim Lee. Each year, a percentage of RWM’s profits are allocated to the fund. Clients of RWM are invited to complete grant applications for local nonprofits that are near and dear to their hearts. The intention is to make an immediate and lasting impact by helping those in need in the Central Oregon community.

“We are thrilled to continue the tradition of the James A. Lee Community Gift Fund and to support these incredible organizations” said David Rosell, founder of Rosell Wealth Management. “At RWM, we believe that giving back is not just a responsibility but a privilege. Through the James A. Lee Gift Fund, we aim to leverage our resources to create meaningful, sustainable impact in our local communities.”

Rosell Wealth Management is an independent financial planning and wealth management firm that has been based in Bend, Oregon for almost 25 years. The firm specializes in helping empower confidence in their client’s retirement with a focus on wealth distribution & legacy planning.

Founder David Rosell is a renowned speaker and the author of three books, Failure is Not an Option, Keep Climbing and In The Know.

Grant Recipients

Assistance League of Bend

La Pine Community Food Kitchen

New Each Morning

J Bar J

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery

OUT Central Oregon

Boys & Girls Club of Bend

Oregon Natural Desert Association

The James A Lee Community Gift Fund is associated with the Oregon Community Foundation. The gala is a private event. Media is invited to attend. For more information or to RSVP contact Breanna Billeter at 541-385-8831 or Breanna@rosellwealthmanagement.com

RosellWealthManagement.com