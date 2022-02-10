Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2022 — Celebrating the Spirit of the Horse

Elegant dancing horses; strutting stallions; fast-paced precision drills; parades of horse breeds; a huge trade show; plus world-class riders and trainers sharing secrets to their success… See it all and much more at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2022, presented by Akins Trailer Sales. Now in its 21st year, the Northwest Horse Fair will run March 25 through 27, at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center in Albany, Oregon. The family-friendly expo offers a wide-ranging variety of attractions perfect for horse enthusiasts.

Horse Fun for the Whole Family.

The action-packed Colt Starting Challenge USA is back for the second year, with new horses and new trainers, from the Northwest region. Experienced Natural Horsemanship trainers will work with young, unbroken horses, gentling, saddling and riding them, in just two days. Watch these talented trainers as they take turns explaining to the audience what they’re doing and why. The event is designed to entertain as well as educate audiences about how horses think and respond to Horse Trainer’s cues, using body language. The last day of the expo, colts will be ridden and compete through a challenging obstacle course, to determine the Challenge winner.

Throughout the expo, spectators will be treated to an extensive array of equine entertainment, sure to delight horse lovers of all ages. Endo the Blind horse will demonstrate remarkable training and connection with his owner/rider and trainer, in an amazing performance. And the Mane Attraction Rodeo Performance Team will blaze through precision drill formations, as they gallop to upbeat music. Plus Flying Star Vaulting will showcase graceful gymnastics on the back of a moving horse.

A unique variety of horses, representing a multitude of breeds, colors, conformation and abilities will provide an exceptional look at horses at their finest, during the Breed Showcase and Stallion Reviews. From massive and majestic to dainty and delicate, horse breeds from all over the world will be represented, as well as classic American breeds. These amazing horses will also be on display in the stall barn, where spectators can visit them up close and personal.

World-Class Trainers & Equine Experts

World-class clinicians from across the United States will share their horse training and riding expertise in clinics and lectures, at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo. The lineup of experts includes Grand Champions and highly successful trainers. The headline clinician, Ken McNabb will present Horsemanship clinics; Janet ‘Dolly’ Hannon will provide Dressage clinics; Julie Goodnight will teach General Horsemanship clinics and a lecture; Peggy Cummings will provide Connected Riding clinics and lectures; Muffy Seaton, presented by the Northwest Region of the American Driving Society, will feature Driving clinics; Rod Petersen will conduct a Drill Team clinic and lecture; and radio and on-line TV host of Speaking of Horses, Wayne Williams, will be on hand at the expo to visit with Northwest Horse Fair celebrities and fans, and present a lecture.

Additional educational demos and lectures will be offered throughout the three days of the expo. A few of the lecture topics and conference room highlights include: Improving Response to Rider Cues; Recognizing Pain in Horses; “Leave No Trace” When Trail Riding; and Cowboy Church on Sunday morning.

Fantastic Shopping

For those who love to shop, the Northwest Horse Fair offers tons of shopping. Vendors from all over the country will offer everything for equine enthusiasts, including trailers, farm product, saddles, feed, tack, hats, clothing for horse and rider, home décor items, gifts, services and much more. It’s a horse lover’s shopping paradise. To see the growing list of trade show vendors, go to equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair and look under “Vendors.”

Admission Discounts

All three days of the expo, Northwest Horse Fair attendees can receive $1 off their gate admission price, in exchange for their donations of a non-perishable food item(s), to benefit Fish of Albany, Inc. Expo attendees can bring their food donations to the entrance gate at the Northwest Horse Fair, and receive their one-dollar ticket discount at that time. Discount on gate admission only; limit one discount per person. All donations will go to Fish of Albany, Inc.

KMTR Youth Day in memory of John Cloe is Sunday March 27. All children 12 years and under get in free that day, when accompanied by a paying adult, plus 4-H and Pony Club members ages 13 to 18 years, get in free with their club ID cards.

More Information

Hours for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo are: Friday from 10am to 9pm; Saturday from 9am to 9pm; and Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

For more details about the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, go to equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair, email jjcloe@equinepromotions.net, call 765-720-2098 or join us for late-breaking details and excitement, on Facebook (Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHF) and Twitter (@NWHorseFair).

The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo will adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines as required by the state of Oregon and by the event facility.

Sponsors for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2022 include: Akins Trailer Sales, the presenting sponsor; Beelart Embroidery, the official event embroiderer; Logan Coach Trailers; KMTR; The Northwest Horse Source, the official publication of the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo; and Phoenix Inn & Suites, the hosting hotel for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo.

equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair