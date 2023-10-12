Nurturing Success through Knowledge

In only one week, hundreds of investors and entrepreneurs will descend on beautiful Bend, Oregon for the largest angel investment conference in the Pacific Northwest! This year’s agenda is packed with opportunities to learn from business experts and industry leaders.
Pre-Conference Seminars at Tetherow Resort
Best Practices for Entrepreneurs in the Face of Banking Volatility
Moderated by: Wendy McGrane | Vice President, Business Banking Team Manager at U.S. Bank
Panelists Include:
- Karen C. Anderson | Chief Financial Officer, Onboard Dynamics
- Bre L. Kailey | Vice President, Small Business Specialist Sales Manager, U.S. Bank
- Tonya J. Bernardy | Vice President, Treasury Management & Payment Consultant, U.S. Bank
A Tax-Smart Approach to Startup Business Formation
Presented by: Jordan Dawley, CPA | Senior Manager at Jones & Roth CPAs and Business Advisors
Investing in Your Next Venture: The Oregon University Startup Ecosystem
Moderated by: Arsh Haque | Director at Portland State Business Accelerator
Panelists Include:
- Brian Wall | Associate Vice President, Research, Innovation and Economic Impact, Oregon State University
- Travis Woodland | Director of Innovation and Intellectual Property, Portland State University
- Christine Dixon Thiesing, Associate Vice President for Industry, Innovation and Translation, University of Oregon
- Philip Barish, Ph.D. | Senior Alliance Manager, New Ventures, Oregon Health & Science University
Are you interested in one-on-one business support? Experts from Perkins Coie LLP, US Bank, Jones & Roth CPAs and Business Advisors, Studio Rover Branding Agency, and Algofy Digital Marketing Agency will be available on Friday, October 20th at the Oxford Hotel to meet with attendees. Advanced registration is required. Go to signupgenius.com/go to secure your time.
Agenda
Thursday, October 19
Morning seminars at Tetherow Resort followed by a kickoff celebration and afternoon pitches at the historic Tower Theatre and returning to Tetherow Resort for an evening networking reception.
10am-12:15pm | Pre-Conference Seminars
1:30-2pm | BVC Brief: The Intersection of Sport and Professional Investing
2-3:30pm | Early Stage Competition
5:30-7:30pm | Networking Reception
Friday, October 20
Meet us at the Oxford Hotel for the BVC Boozy Breakfast then walk over to the historic Tower Theatre for presentations. Throughout the day, networking opportunities will be offered at various locations around Downtown Bend before returning to the Oxford Hotel for the Winner’s Ceremony.
7:30-9am | Boozy Breakfast
9-10am | Keynote Presentation by Joth Ricci, CEO of Dutch Bros. Coffee
10am-12pm | Impact Track Competition
12-1:30pm | Dine Around Lunch
1:30-2pm | BVC Brief: Mobilizing Capital in Underserved Communities
2-4pm | Growth Stage Competition
4-5pm | Winner’s Ceremony
