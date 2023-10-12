Nurturing Success through Knowledge

In only one week, hundreds of investors and entrepreneurs will descend on beautiful Bend, Oregon for the largest angel investment conference in the Pacific Northwest! This year’s agenda is packed with opportunities to learn from business experts and industry leaders.

Pre-Conference Seminars at Tetherow Resort

Best Practices for Entrepreneurs in the Face of Banking Volatility

Moderated by: Wendy McGrane | Vice President, Business Banking Team Manager at U.S. Bank

Panelists Include:

Karen C. Anderson | Chief Financial Officer, Onboard Dynamics

Bre L. Kailey | Vice President, Small Business Specialist Sales Manager, U.S. Bank

Tonya J. Bernardy | Vice President, Treasury Management & Payment Consultant, U.S. Bank

A Tax-Smart Approach to Startup Business Formation

Presented by: Jordan Dawley, CPA | Senior Manager at Jones & Roth CPAs and Business Advisors

Investing in Your Next Venture: The Oregon University Startup Ecosystem

Moderated by: Arsh Haque | Director at Portland State Business Accelerator

Panelists Include:

Brian Wall | Associate Vice President, Research, Innovation and Economic Impact, Oregon State University

Travis Woodland | Director of Innovation and Intellectual Property, Portland State University

Christine Dixon Thiesing, Associate Vice President for Industry, Innovation and Translation, University of Oregon

Philip Barish, Ph.D. | Senior Alliance Manager, New Ventures, Oregon Health & Science University

Are you interested in one-on-one business support? Experts from Perkins Coie LLP, US Bank, Jones & Roth CPAs and Business Advisors, Studio Rover Branding Agency, and Algofy Digital Marketing Agency will be available on Friday, October 20th at the Oxford Hotel to meet with attendees. Advanced registration is required. Go to signupgenius.com/go to secure your time.

Agenda

Thursday, October 19

Morning seminars at Tetherow Resort followed by a kickoff celebration and afternoon pitches at the historic Tower Theatre and returning to Tetherow Resort for an evening networking reception.

10am-12:15pm | Pre-Conference Seminars

1:30-2pm | BVC Brief: The Intersection of Sport and Professional Investing

2-3:30pm | Early Stage Competition

5:30-7:30pm | Networking Reception

Friday, October 20

Meet us at the Oxford Hotel for the BVC Boozy Breakfast then walk over to the historic Tower Theatre for presentations. Throughout the day, networking opportunities will be offered at various locations around Downtown Bend before returning to the Oxford Hotel for the Winner’s Ceremony.

7:30-9am | Boozy Breakfast

9-10am | Keynote Presentation by Joth Ricci, CEO of Dutch Bros. Coffee

10am-12pm | Impact Track Competition

12-1:30pm | Dine Around Lunch

1:30-2pm | BVC Brief: Mobilizing Capital in Underserved Communities

2-4pm | Growth Stage Competition

4-5pm | Winner’s Ceremony

