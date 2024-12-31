OAS ~ Year in Review

(Photo courtesy of OAS)

In the blink of an eye, 2024 is nearly over. As we look back on this year, our hearts are filled with gratitude for you—the driving force behind this extraordinary community.

530 Athletes 2,308 Experiences 364 Volunteers

We hope you enjoy this video recap capturing the magic of 2024: over 530 athletes got outside, and more than 2,170 experiences came to life. Each moment reflects the resilience, joy, and connection that define our mission. Please also review our 2024 annual report for more details on this incredible year for OAS.

None of this would be possible without our amazing instructors, dedicated volunteers, generous donors, and adventurous athletes who embrace the curiosity to explore. Your belief in our mission not only sustains our programs but also paves the way for even greater adventures and opportunities ahead.

Thank you for being an essential part of our journey.

