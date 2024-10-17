October is Cybersecurity Month

(Graphic courtesy of COCC)

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a perfect time to take a closer look at your business’s online safety. Small businesses are often targets for cybercriminals, but with a few proactive steps, you can safeguard your company and customer data. Here are some key tips to help keep your business secure:

Keep Software Up to Date

Regularly update all software, including operating systems and security patches. Cybercriminals exploit outdated software, so keeping everything current is your first line of defense.

Use Strong, Unique Passwords

Encourage your team to use strong, unique passwords for all business accounts. Better yet, use a password manager to generate and store them securely.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Adding an extra layer of security by requiring two forms of identification—such as a password and a code sent to a mobile device—can prevent unauthorized access.

Train Employees on Phishing Scams

Educate your team about common phishing tactics. Suspicious emails, links, and attachments are often used to steal sensitive information.

Backup Data Regularly

Ensure you back up important data regularly and store it in a secure location. This will help you recover quickly in case of a breach or hardware failure.

Install Firewalls and Anti-Virus Software

Firewalls and anti-virus software are essential tools to block malicious traffic and protect against viruses, malware, and ransomware.

Secure Wi-Fi Networks

Ensure that your business Wi-Fi network is encrypted and password-protected. Never use public Wi-Fi for business activities without a virtual private network (VPN).

To learn more about cybersecurity visit these resources:

Small Business Administration (SBA) – Cybersecurity

The SBA provides a dedicated section on cybersecurity, with free online training and step-by-step guides to protect your business.

National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA)

The NCSA offers a range of resources for small businesses, including toolkits, webinars, and guides.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) – Cybersecurity for Small Business

The FTC provides practical resources and articles tailored specifically for small business cybersecurity needs.

Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

CISA offers cybersecurity best practices, risk management resources, and tools specifically designed for small businesses.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce – Cybersecurity Resources

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce shares resources, toolkits, and guides to help small businesses improve their cybersecurity posture.

Upcoming Courses for Small Business Owners

Unlock the power of marketing for your business! Learn essential marketing principles and break free from misconceptions about marketing being expensive or limited to social media. Transform your marketing approach to achieve tangible results.

Instructor: Sue Meyer

Thursdays, October 24, November 7, and November 21

6-9pm

Online via Zoom; $199

Register Now

If you are a business owner or manager, understanding your company finances is the foundation of success. You already know your product or service, now take the time to get to know your numbers!

Instructor: Vaughan Briggs

Thursdays, November 7 to December 5

6-9pm

COCC Bend Campus; $199

Register Now

This class teaches small business owners how to find the best talent for their industry. Topics covered include creating a stellar job posting, determining your ideal salary range, promoting workplace culture and exploring tangible and intangible benefits that increase staff loyalty.

Instructor: Jennifer Gould

Thursday, November 14

6-7:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $29

Register Now

