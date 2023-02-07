Oh, Baby! It’s Cold Outside!

For the next two months, you can make a donation of clothing (gently used or new), blankets, diapers or hygiene items to help keep the babies and toddlers of our community warm and comfortable. All donations collected by Soroptimist International (SI) of Bend are distributed by Deschutes County Department of Human Services to local families in need who cannot afford basic baby care.

Collection baskets are placed citywide, making it easy to participate. Drop off unwrapped items at the convenient locations listed below. With the cooperation of local businesses, retirement homes and a generous community, we make it a priority to ensure our little ones will be warm and their families know that our community cares for their well being. (Please note: used car seats cannot be accepted.)

The Quilt Basket — 20225 Badger Road, Bend

Jake’s Diner — 2210 US Hwy. 20, Bend

Harcourts: the Garner Group Real Estate — 2762 NW Crossing Drive, Ste. 100, Bend

Hopscotch Kids — 1303 NW Galveston, Bend

Lovejoy’s Market — 19530 Amber Meadow Dr., Bend

Osteo-Strong — 1543 NE Third, Bend

For more details on the SI Bend Community Baby Shower please contact the co-chairs Arlene Hendrix at 541-617-0079 and/or Shari Anderson at 541-678-5779.

sibend.org