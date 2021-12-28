Old Mill District Now Home to Mt. Bachelor Lift Ticket Pick-Up Box

(Photo | Courtesy of the Old Mill District)

Ski Area Installs Bend’s First Touchless Lift Ticket Kiosk

in Front of the Ticket Mill

Skiers and snowboarders making the trek to Mt. Bachelor now have a touchless way to pick up pre-purchased lift passes before even leaving Bend, allowing them to bypass ticket lines and head straight for the lifts upon arriving at the mountain.

Mt. Bachelor recently installed Bend’s first and only lift ticket Pick-Up Box (PUB) in the Old Mill District, just in front of the Ticket Mill. An electronic kiosk from which lift tickets can be printed when it’s most convenient for the purchasers, the PUB is intended to offer a level of convenience, safety and satisfaction for Mt. Bachelor guests who wish to maximize their time on the slopes, said Reese Thedford, Mt. Bachelor’s director of sales.

“Our goal is to create the best experience for our guests when skiing and riding at Mt. Bachelor,” Thedford said. “That positive experience starts with streamlining the online purchasing experience and allowing for easy lift ticket or pass pick-up. We want our guests to spend more time on snow and less time on logistics.”

Four of these kiosks currently operate at the base of Mt. Bachelor — two in the West Village and two at Sunrise Lodge. The Old Mill District-based PUB, however, is the first to be installed in Bend.

“We have long partnered with the Old Mill District for pre-season pass pick-ups, so it was natural for our first in-town Pick-Up Box to be located in the Old Mill,” Thedford said. “Their centralized location and public amenities make a great destination for our local and out-of-town guests to visit.”

The Ticket Mill, where the Mt Bachelor PUB is located, sits at 450 SW Powerhouse Dr., Suite 408, in the Old Mill District — between Lush and Tumalo Art Co.

“People already know the Ticket Mill as the place where they can buy concert tickets to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater and gift cards for the Old Mill District.,” said Beau Eastes, the Old Mill District’s marketing director. “It seemed obvious we should be the place where folks can pick up their lift tickets for winter fun, as well.”

To use the lift ticket PUB located in front of the Ticket Mill, one must have first purchased lift products online and received a confirmation QR code via email. This code must then be scanned at the kiosk, either in digital or print form, before lift tickets will be printed.

Those carrying these pre-printed passes in a secure pocket on their person can head straight for the lifts upon arriving at the mountain.

Learn more about Mt. Bachelor’s lift ticket Pick-Up Boxes (PUBs) and how they work, as well as their other pass redemption options, at MtBachelor.com.

MtBachelor.com • OldMillDistrict.com